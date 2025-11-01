Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.8% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $215.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

