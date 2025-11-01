Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,526 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.