Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 2,667 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $256.12 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $415.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

