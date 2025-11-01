Avant Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,511 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Avant Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

