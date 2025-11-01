Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.02 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

