Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4%

KMB opened at $119.71 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.26 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

