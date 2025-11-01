Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 56,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.73 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

