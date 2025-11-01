Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.