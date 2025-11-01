Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,168,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

