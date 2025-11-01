Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.