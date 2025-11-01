GAM Holding AG Sells 644 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 869,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $250.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.