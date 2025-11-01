Syverson Strege & Co Sells 438 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.2% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,848,000 after buying an additional 1,695,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.