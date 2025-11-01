Roble Belko & Company Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

