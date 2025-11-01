Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $552.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.71. The stock has a market cap of $499.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

