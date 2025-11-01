Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,931,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,301 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $67,832,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7,805.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 825,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,822,000 after buying an additional 814,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $82.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $87.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.