Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Sells 153 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

