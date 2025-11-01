AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.0% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

