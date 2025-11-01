Crescent Sterling Ltd. Purchases 678 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $277.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

