NWK Group Inc. Invests $7.17 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 2.5% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. UBS Group set a $710.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $584.82 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $608.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.