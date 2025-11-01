The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Boosted by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

