Crescent Sterling Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

