Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $114.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

