iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Position Reduced by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,330,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $429,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.