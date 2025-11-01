Syverson Strege & Co Acquires 2,492 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 40.1% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $379.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

