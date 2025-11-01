Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:LMT opened at $492.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.