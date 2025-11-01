Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 2,945 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,938.16. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $69.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.