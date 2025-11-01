Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 73,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1%

HD stock opened at $379.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.45.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

