Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $183.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.