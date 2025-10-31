SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME Stock Position Reduced by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,829.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

