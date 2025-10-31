Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,758 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

