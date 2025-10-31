Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $1,010,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,049.55. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,891 shares of company stock worth $11,501,887. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

