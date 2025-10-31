Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.7% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 60.3% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $369.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.54. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

