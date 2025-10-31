Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $4,169,121.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,881,639.88. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,269 shares of company stock worth $146,232,604. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of VST stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

