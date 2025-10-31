Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.76, for a total value of $785,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,271.80. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock worth $29,538,093. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,304.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,310.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,406.33.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.