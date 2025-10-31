AMH Equity Ltd Has $1.17 Million Position in Materialise NV $MTLS

AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,661 shares during the quarter. Materialise comprises 1.5% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Materialise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Materialise by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 485,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.35 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Materialise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

