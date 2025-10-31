Dare Bioscience, Inc. $DARE Shares Bought by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Dare Bioscience were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.14. Dare Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dare Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dare Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

