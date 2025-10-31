Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336,000 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

