AMH Equity Ltd Trims Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

AMH Equity Ltd trimmed its position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lincoln Educational Services accounts for about 2.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $409,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $801,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LINC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.44 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.