Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 127.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,107 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

