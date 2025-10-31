Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $152.99 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.