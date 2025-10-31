Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC increased its position in Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.