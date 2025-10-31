Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,671 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.81 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

