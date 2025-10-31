Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,267 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 251.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,179 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $119.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

