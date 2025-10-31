Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $37,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,150 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

