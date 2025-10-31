Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,679 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total value of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

