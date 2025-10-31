Strs Ohio Has $32.68 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $32,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9%

ACGL stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

