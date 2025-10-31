Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $366,000 Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

