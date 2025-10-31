Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Pelican Acquisition Corporation $PELI

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pelican Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:PELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 452,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Pelican Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Pelican Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of PELI stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. Pelican Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

We are a newly formed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on July 23, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

