Strs Ohio Purchases 4,032 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Strs Ohio increased its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 24.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Stryker by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1%

Stryker stock opened at $369.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.54. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

