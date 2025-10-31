Strategy Inc $MSTR Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2,345.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Strategy were worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. This represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,720 and sold 65,000 shares valued at $24,099,750. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $254.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $220.82 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.12.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $8.53. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.